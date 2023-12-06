Tillamook Fire responds to multiple high water rescues

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KPTV) - The Tillamook Fire District has responded to multiple high water rescues after heavy rainfall moved through the area.

The fire district told FOX 12 that crews have responded to three vehicles stuck in high water on Wednesday morning alone. In each incident, people drove into closed roads with high water and became stranded.

The three rescues Wednesday happened on Long Prairie Road, Highway 101 near the Wilson River, and Highway 101 near Hadley Road.

The Swift Water Team used a rope system to help the stranded people. In total, the fire district says five people were rescued. No injuries were reported.

Please be careful! Lots of flooded roads this morning - water rescue is process Long Prairie Rd. Posted by Tillamook Fire District on Wednesday, December 6, 2023

The fire district says flood waters are still very high due to tide changes. People should use caution during their morning commute.

More of these types of rescues are anticipated throughout the day, according to the fire district.

