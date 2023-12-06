Welcome to the world, baby rhino! Oregon Zoo celebrates newest arrival

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo’s rhino family just got a little bigger - about 100 pounds bigger!

The zoo says 11-year-old eastern black rhino Jozi gave birth to a baby at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4. The first-time mom and her new arrival are doing well.

“Everyone is really excited about it,” said Chad Harmon, who supervises the zoo’s rhino area. “The most satisfying thing for me is to see Jozi taking such great care of her baby. These first few days are especially critical, so we’re being very cautious and giving them as much quiet time as possible.”

Jozi’s pregnancy was announced last month, along with Rose-Tu the elephant’s pregnancy.

Jozi and her baby, whose father King, are off-view to allow the new family to bond. Animal-care staff have taken a hands-off approach, but are closely monitoring the pair to make sure everything continues to go well.

“Our care staff and veterinary team have prepared for this day, giving Jozi everything she needed for a successful birth,” Harmon said. “They’re ready to help if needed, but thankfully, Jozi’s doing a great job all by herself so far.”

As of Wednesday morning, zoo staff still haven’t figured out if the baby is a boy or a girl.

The zoo hasn’t announced a name for the new calf just yet.

