18-year-old arrested in connection with deadly SE Portland bar shooting

Justin D. Sartin
Justin D. Sartin(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:38 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood last month.

On Nov. 15, at about 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at a bar near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street. Officers found 25-year-old Justin D. Sartin suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Sartin was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

During the investigation, police say detectives were able to identify the suspect as 18-year-old Malacai Gant.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, just after 4 p.m., detectives arrested Gant. Gant was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle related to the homicide.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are not releasing any more details at this time.

