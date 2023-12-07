5 cars hit by bullets in Linn Co.; Police seek information

Around the House NW
By Anne Murphy
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINN CO. - Five people have had their vehicles shot at in Linn County recently, Oregon State Police announced Wednesday.

The Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify potential suspects or suspect vehicles in a series of likely connected vehicle shootings in Linn County.

No victims have been injured at this time. Investigators have confirmed that the damage to the vehicles was caused by a firearm.

The dates, times, and locations of each incident are listed below:

  • Nov. 2, 2023, 2:00 a.m.- Highway 20, just east of Albany
  • Nov. 25, 2023, 9:30 a.m.- Highway 22E, near Mill City
  • Dec. 1, 2023, 2:30 a.m.- Highway 20, near Highway 226
  • Dec. 5, 2023, 2:00 a.m.- Highway 226, south of Scio
  • Dec. 6, 2023, 2:37 a.m.- Highway 20, near Highway 226

SEE ALSO: 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in NE Portland.

Oregon State Police, Albany Area Command, received a report of the Dec. 1 incident and the Dec. 5 incident. OSP Major Crimes Section began investigating and has gathered enough information to believe the shooting incidents are likely connected.

The OSP investigation revealed two other incidents that were reported to the Albany Police Department and the OSP Salem Area Command before Dec. 6.

Wednesday morning the Linn County Sheriff’s Office reported another incident in the area of Highway 20 and Highway 226.

The shootings are actively being investigated and OSP is adding extra patrols in the area where the incidents took place to enhance public safety.

OSP is seeking people’s help in identifying potential suspects or suspect vehicles; including any unreported incidents.

If anyone has information related to these incidents, please contact the Oregon State Police immediately at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP (*677) on a mobile device.

Have you or someone you know been affected by these incidents? Please reach out to FOX 12.

