California woman with stolen pickup runs from Washington Co. deputies; Caught, bit by K9: WCSO

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A California woman was arrested after allegedly driving a stolen pickup truck and trying to escape from Washington County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a parking lot in the 3000 block of Southwest 187th Avenue after the report of a suspicious vehicle.

The caller said they could see a light-colored Ford pickup with no plates in a nearby parking lot with two people sitting inside and trash scattered around the truck.

Deputies tried to speak with the people inside the truck while the sheriff’s office determined the pickup had been reported stolen out of Oakland, California, according to deputies.

The driver, later identified as 55-year-old Karen Johnson of Oakland, California, sped away, according to deputies. At the intersection of Southwest 198th Avenue and Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway, she abandoned the truck and ran to a nearby vacant apartment unit.

Using a police dog, deputies said they found Johnson’s hiding place and yelled for her to come out of the apartment.

When Johnson allegedly refused to come out, the police dog was sent inside. The dog found her hiding behind a door and bit her.

Johnson was taken into custody and her injury from the dog bite was treated at the scene.

Johnson was lodged in the Washington County Jail for the following charges:

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Attempting to elude while driving a motor vehicle

Attempting to elude on foot from a motor vehicle

Criminal trespass in the first degree

The second person in the truck was not found.

