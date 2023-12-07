City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez launches run for Portland mayor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez has announced that he will be running for mayor in 2024.

Commissioner Gonzalez will kick off his mayoral campaign Thursday at 12 p.m. at Kelly’s Olympian in downtown Portland.

In a statement ahead of the kick-off event, Gonzalez says voters sent him to City Hall last year because they demanded a change in the direction of the city. He says he is running for mayor to ensure the work on crime, homelessness, the drug crisis, and economic revitalization continues stronger than ever.

“We have a humanitarian crisis on our streets and it’s going to take all of us working together to move the city forward. We need to continue to work to stabilize the city – especially in reducing gun violence and ensuring continued support for temporary shelter and social services, in order to restore livability” Gonzalez said in a release.

Gonzalez is now the second city commissioner to launch a bid. Mingus Mapps announced his run for mayor in July after Ted Wheeler said he would not run for re-election.

These announcements come as the city’s government structure is set to change in January of 2025.

Portland will no longer have a commission form of government and the mayor takes on the stronger role. The city will have four multi-member districts and each district will have three council members.

In the statement from Gonzalez, he also says the city is at the beginning of recovery and there needs to be a restoration of Portland’s image, locally and nationally.

