Judge allowing release of jailed Alaska Airlines pilot

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Alaska Airlines pilot who attempted to shut down the engines of a passenger plane can be released from jail, a judge decided Thursday.

Joseph David Emerson, 44, of Pleasant Hill, California, was first taken into custody following a disturbance on a Horizon Airlines flight heading to San Francisco from Everett. The flight was diverted and landed in Portland around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22

According to court documents Emerson ingested psychedelic mushrooms 48 hours before the flight.

SEE ALSO: PacifiCorp settles roughly $300 million wildfire lawsuit

During a court appearance on Thursday, a Multnomah County judge granted Emerson release citing a list of conditions Emerson must meet, including posting at $50,000 bond and being under the supervision of Multnomah County pretrial release services.

Emerson was reportedly riding in the cockpit’s jump seat when he attempted to “disrupt the operation of the engines,” according to Alaska Airlines.

Alaska Airlines later stated the off-duty pilot attempted to shut down both engines by pulling the plane’s engine fire extinguisher handles. The quick reaction of the captain and first officer kept the engines from failing completely, the airline said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.