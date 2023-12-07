Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Judge allowing release of jailed Alaska Airlines pilot

FILE - Joseph Emerson, left, is arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court, Oct. 24, 2023, in...
FILE - Joseph Emerson, left, is arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court, Oct. 24, 2023, in Portland, Ore. The former Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to cut the engines of a Horizon Air flight has been indicted on 83 charges of recklessly endangering another person and one charge of endangering an aircraft. However, Emerson is no longer charged with attempted murder. The district attorney in Oregon's Multnomah County, home to Portland, announced the grand jury's indictment Tuesday, Dec. 5 Emerson is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment.(Dave Killen | Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP, Pool, File)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Alaska Airlines pilot who attempted to shut down the engines of a passenger plane can be released from jail, a judge decided Thursday.

Joseph David Emerson, 44, of Pleasant Hill, California, was first taken into custody following a disturbance on a Horizon Airlines flight heading to San Francisco from Everett. The flight was diverted and landed in Portland around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22

According to court documents Emerson ingested psychedelic mushrooms 48 hours before the flight.

SEE ALSO: PacifiCorp settles roughly $300 million wildfire lawsuit

During a court appearance on Thursday, a Multnomah County judge granted Emerson release citing a list of conditions Emerson must meet, including posting at $50,000 bond and being under the supervision of Multnomah County pretrial release services.

Emerson was reportedly riding in the cockpit’s jump seat when he attempted to “disrupt the operation of the engines,” according to Alaska Airlines.

Alaska Airlines later stated the off-duty pilot attempted to shut down both engines by pulling the plane’s engine fire extinguisher handles. The quick reaction of the captain and first officer kept the engines from failing completely, the airline said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of shooting in Sumner neighborhood
Officer shoots, kills man suspected of stealing electricity in NE Portland
Clark County bridge closes due to flooding
Flooding closes Clark County bridges north of Vancouver
Damage to Highway 503
Landslide shuts down State Route 503 in Cowlitz County
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack in NE Portland
Dogs involved in NE Portland child’s death euthanized
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack in NE Portland
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack in NE Portland

Latest News

Sewage overflow reaches Fanno Creek in SW Portland; People told to avoid waterway.
Sewage overflow reaches Fanno Creek in SW Portland; People told to avoid waterway
A Happy Valley credit union was robbed twice by the same man, the Happy Valley Police...
Man robs Happy Valley credit union twice
Tillamook County declares state of emergency due to flood damage
Tillamook County declares state of emergency due to flood damage
Prison bars
Multnomah County corrections deputies charged following in-custody deaths