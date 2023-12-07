Mainly dry Friday, then wet again this weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a cool, mostly cloudy day with a few showers. Rain totals have been light around Portland-- so far less than a tenth of an inch. We’re still seeing spotty showers on our radar, but we’re not expecting much more than an additional tenth of an inch of rain through Friday morning. We can’t rule out a rumble of thunder this evening, mainly out along the coast. Then showers will taper off and we’ll see partly sunny skies Friday afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 40s.

Snow will keep falling in the Cascades until the precipitation fizzles out Friday. The National Weather Service has called a winter weather advisory in the Cascades above 3,000 feet through Friday morning. Models aren’t really giving us more than 5 or 6 inches of new snow around Government Camp, but the highest elevations could get up to 20 inches. Passes will likely be snowy to start the day but get better in the afternoon.

We’ll turn wet once again by midday Saturday. Saturday will be the wettest day, but lighter rain continues on Sunday. We could see another 1.00 - 1.50″ of rain this weekend in the valleys. The snow level will be above 6,000 feet by Saturday night, so the mountains will see more rain on Sunday as well.

A ridge will be over us early next week through Wednesday, bringing us dry conditions and sunnier skies. A little wiggle in the jet stream could mean more shower chances Thursday. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s and low 50s next week, with chillier mornings back in the 30s. Still no sign of a big cold snap for the next 7-10 days.

