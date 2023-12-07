Man killed in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed in the Buckman neighborhood of Portland on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., Central Precinct officers were called out near Southeast Main Street and Southeast Water Avenue. When they arrived, they found bystanders giving a man CPR.

Emergency medical services arrived on scene, but despite lifesaving care attempts, the man died.

The suspect or suspects left the scene before police were called. When officers arrived they did a search of the area but no arrests were made. One person was briefly held during the search but was released after officers determined he was not involved.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene to investigate. If anyone has information about this case, please contact Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040 and refer to case number 23-315311.

