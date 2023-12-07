Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Man robs Happy Valley credit union twice

Man suspected for two bank robberies, one attempted
Man suspected for two bank robberies, one attempted(Happy Valley Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:02 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Happy Valley credit union was robbed twice by the same man, the Happy Valley Police Department said.

The suspect, who police are asking peoples help in identifying, is believed to have robbed the IQ Credit Union in Happy Valley on both Nov. 17 and Nov. 22.

See Also: Police: Unidentified man in Oregon City ‘armed and dangerous’

He may have also been involved in an attempted bank robbery at the Bank of America in King City on Dec. 4.

Officials are asking for peoples help in finding the suspect. If you have any information about the identity or location of this individual, please contact the Happy Valley Police Department and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 503-723-4949 or online at: www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack in NE Portland
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack in NE Portland
The legendary rock band is ushering in a new era for live performances
5 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
Michael McFadden
41-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting identified by police
Police on scene of shooting in Sumner neighborhood
Officer shoots, kills man suspected of stealing electricity in NE Portland
Dog owners attacked at Laurelhurst park
Dog owners say they’ve been attacked at Laurelhurst Park

Latest News

A man suspected of stealing electricity was shot and killed by a Portland Police Bureau...
Officer shoots, kills man suspected of stealing electricity in NE Portland
Pilot accused of attempting to shut off plane engines to be released from federal custody
Pilot accused of attempting to shut off airplane engines released from federal custody
On Wednesday, 44- year old Alaska Airline pilot Joseph Emerson was in Federal court in...
Pilot accused of attempting to shut off plane engines to be released from federal custody
USGS measures Portland waterways amid first major rainfall of the season
USGS measures Portland waterways amid first major rainfall of the season