Man robs Happy Valley credit union twice

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Happy Valley credit union was robbed twice by the same man, the Happy Valley Police Department said.

The suspect, who police are asking peoples help in identifying, is believed to have robbed the IQ Credit Union in Happy Valley on both Nov. 17 and Nov. 22.

See Also: Police: Unidentified man in Oregon City ‘armed and dangerous’

He may have also been involved in an attempted bank robbery at the Bank of America in King City on Dec. 4.

Officials are asking for peoples help in finding the suspect. If you have any information about the identity or location of this individual, please contact the Happy Valley Police Department and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 503-723-4949 or online at: www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.