Multnomah County corrections deputies charged following in-custody deaths

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:53 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Two Multnomah County corrections deputies have been charged with misconduct after the deaths of two inmates this year, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release from the MCSO, an investigation found Corrections Deputies James Brauckmiller and Michael Mersereau “may not have performed their job duties as required.”

Despite both Brauckmiller and Mersereau being charged with one count each of first-degree misconduct, the MCSO did not detail what exactly led to the deaths of the two inmates or how the corrections deputies were believed to be involved.

The MCSO says they will continue cooperating with the District Attorney’s Office while an investigation is underway.

Both employees are currently on administrative leave.

