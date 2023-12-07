Multnomah County corrections deputies charged following in-custody deaths

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Two Multnomah County corrections deputies have been charged with misconduct after the deaths of two inmates this year, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release from the MCSO, an investigation found Corrections Deputies James Brauckmiller and Michael Mersereau “may not have performed their job duties as required.”

SEE ALSO: City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez launches run for Portland mayor

Despite both Brauckmiller and Mersereau being charged with one count each of first-degree misconduct, the MCSO did not detail what exactly led to the deaths of the two inmates or how the corrections deputies were believed to be involved.

The MCSO says they will continue cooperating with the District Attorney’s Office while an investigation is underway.

Both employees are currently on administrative leave.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.