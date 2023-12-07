Officer shoots, kills man suspected of stealing electricity in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man suspected of stealing electricity was shot and killed by a Portland Police Bureau officer in the Sumner neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a theft in progress on Northeast Marx, near Northeast 92nd Drive. Detectives said they later learned that someone who works in the area reported “theft of power” from a business.

SEE ALSO: Oregon man gets more than 12 years after booby-trapped house injures FBI agent

After arriving at the scene, police said they learned a possible suspect might be inside of one of the several RVs parked on the road. Officers said they found the man and confronted him.

Then, at some point, police said the encounter resulted in one officer shooting the man, who was then declared dead at the scene.

At 5 p.m., police said that they found a handgun near the man’s body.

Man suspected of stealing electricity shot, killed in NE Portland (Portland Police Bureau)

Per standard operations, all involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov or Det. Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-315194.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.