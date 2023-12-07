Oregon Ballet Theatre invites Guide Dogs for the Blind, others to The Nutcracker

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Wednesday night the Keller Auditorium seats were filled as the Oregon Ballet Theatre ran through their tech rehearsal.

“We’ve invited some special guests, some partners we have, including Guide Dogs for the Blind and Columbia Regional Inclusive Services and some of our other school partners.” Said Robyn Ulibarri, Interim Director of Education & Community Engagement. “For Columbia Regional, we know that they need to sit near the front and we have arranged for that to happen. We are also very happy to accommodate guide dogs and have them here. We’ve also included audio descriptions as being part of the performance. We will be describing exactly what is happening on stage for those with little to no vision.”

Ulibarri said Oregon Ballet Theatre has been providing audio descriptions since 2012 and has continued to increase inclusivity.

“We need to make it possible for everyone to access the arts,” Ulibarri said. “We’ve been doing touch tours the last few years. That is a way for people to interact with production elements of the ballet. We also have our first sensory friendly performance this year on December 19th.”

More information on Oregon Ballet Theatre and upcoming performances here.

Guide Dogs for the Blind volunteers and puppies-in-training attended Wednesday night’s performance. Judy Wilson, one of the volunteer puppy raisers, said it’s important for guide dogs in training like Mariposa, the puppy she is currently training, to get this type of exposure to allow them to help their future handlers.

“It’s just getting people to be able to be where they need and want to be,” said Wilson. “Not just to get to and from work, but to enjoy life accessibly without any impairments or limitations.”

Guide Dogs for the Blind has been around since 1942 and in the Portland area since 1945. Learn more here.

