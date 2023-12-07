Oregon man gets more than 12 years after booby-trapped house injures FBI agent

MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - A 72-year-old southern Oregon man was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison Wednesday after a federal officer was injured by a booby trap he set in a Williams house, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Gregory Lee Rodvelt was sentenced to 150 months in federal prison, and three years’ supervised release.

According to court documents, on Sept. 7, 2018, Oregon State Police and the FBI went to a home previously owned Rodvelt, which he had boobytrapped after learning that someone had been chosen to sell it.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in NE Portland

When bomb technicians arrived, they discovered a minivan blocking the entrance with steel animal traps mounted to a gate post and beneath the vehicle’s hood.

They also discovered that the gate was rigged so that when it was opened, a hot tub would roll toward the person who had unlocked it.

New photos have been released following the story of the man who booby-trapped his home and injured law enforcement.

The house had been barricaded from the inside, with security doors at the front and back entrances and visible bullet holes in the front door.

The technicians said they discovered a rat trap adapted to discharge a shotgun shell and set to go off when the garage door opened in the house’s garage.

SEE ALSO: 5 cars hit by bullets in Linn Co.; Police seek information

Agents used an explosive charge to breach the front door, and when they entered, they discovered a wheelchair in the center of the foyer.

When the wheelchair was bumped, a handmade shotgun fired, striking one of the technicians in the leg.

On June 2, 2023, a federal jury in Medford found Rodvelt guilty of assaulting a federal officer and using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

“Fueled by anger and bitterness, this defendant boobytrapped a property in southern Oregon with intent to seriously injure someone. Unfortunately, his trap worked, and he injured an FBI bomb technician,” said Nathan J. Lichvarcik with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “We are fortunate Greg Rodvelt’s actions did not kill a law enforcement officer or community member. Today’s sentence is a just punishment for a serious crime.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.