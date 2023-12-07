PacifiCorp settles roughly $300 million wildfire lawsuit

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Utility company PacifiCorp will pay hundreds of millions of dollars to some wildfire victims. It’s just the latest in a series of lawsuits against the company over Oregon’s historic 2020 wildfires.

The latest lawsuit was brought by people affected by the Archie Creek Fire in Southern Oregon. The 463 plaintiffs will get a settlement of nearly $300 million.

The Archie Creek Fire was part of the 2020 wildfires that scorched across Oregon and became one of the worst natural disasters in the state’s history. The power company has faced a number of lawsuits from those fires.

Lawsuits have claimed that PacifiCorp negligently failed to shut off power during a windstorm over Labor Day weekend, even though there were warnings from state leaders and fire officials.

SEE ALSO: Flooding closes Clark County bridges north of Vancouver

The lawsuits claim that PacifiCorp’s power lines started several of the fires. By settling their lawsuit this week, PacifiCorp will not have to go to trial and will not have to pay additional damages.

Back in June, a jury ordered PacifiCorp to pay $70 million to 17 homeowners but also awarded additional damages still to be determined for potentially 2,500 more homeowners. The company has said they will still appeal that verdict.

PacifiCorp said in a statement that it’s committed to settling all reasonable claims for actual damages.

Lawyers for the Archie Creek Fire plaintiffs, in another statement, congratulated the company for settling and doing the right thing.

And there could be more lawsuits coming. PacifiCorp said in a recent financial filing that some government entities have told the company they are considering taking legal action. Total damages sought from lawsuits so far have been about $8 billion.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.