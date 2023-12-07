Pilot accused of attempting to shut off airplane engines released from federal custody

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, 44- year old Alaska Airline pilot Joseph Emerson was in Federal court in Downtown Portland where a judge approved him to be released from federal custody with conditions.

Those conditions include Emerson being prohibited from possessing narcotics or psilocybin, he must undergo a mental health evaluation and is not allowed to board any aircraft. He has been approved to return to his home in Pleasant Hill, California where his wife, Sarah, will drive him home.

On Tuesday, a Multnomah County grand jury indicted Emerson on 84 endangerment charges, after being accused of trying to shut off the engines of an airplane while he was off duty and riding in the cockpit jump seat while on a flight from Everett, Washington to San Francisco in October. However, The grand jury did not indict Emerson on attempted murder charges.

“I think Joe lacked criminal intent, we are very happy they didn’t charge him with attempted murder,” Emerson’s lawyer, Ethan Levi said.

Levi told FOX 12 Emerson’s current state of mind, saying is normal, rational, happy and optimistic. His wife, Sarah also spoke with Fox 12 after the hearing.

“We’re so excited. My kids are really happy. We want to have dad back. He’s happy to be able to come home. And yes, he’s doing well,” Sarah said.

“He’s an amazing man. He’s funny, he’s outgoing, he’s friendly, he loves to have people over at our house. I married him because he was sensitive and caring and kind. There are so many people that have supported and loved him. Through this whole process and continue it just shows the character of my husband how much people have reached out to us.”

Emerson pleaded not guilty to 84 charges including endangering an aircraft and recklessly endangering another person.

“The other focus is pilots just not treating themselves for ordinary issues that ordinary citizens treat themselves for because if they have these issues. They can’t talk about it with their medical examiner because they would have their medical certificates suspended and no longer be able to fly.” Levi said. “There’s just a lot to it and I think that will eventually come out. It just was a hard… hard situation for a lot of people, not just Joe, for the people that were on the airplane, for the pilots, for the flight attendants and it’s unfortunate that it happened. I’m just glad that he’s doing better now.”

Emerson is due back in court Thursday for his arraignment on state charges. Levi says they expect him to released from state custody.

