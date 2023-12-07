Rain at times with some gusty winds

Happy Thursday everyone. We have put the First Alert Weather Days behind us. Still rain at times today with some gusty winds this morning. However, we will see way less rain through the day and a high of 48 degrees. We cool to 35 tonight, then tomorrow brings mostly cloudy skies and a shower or two, high 47. The weekend looks to be pretty soggy with plenty of rain both days. Saturday’s high will only reach 45, then warms to 52 on Sunday. Dry weather returns on Monday with decreasing clouds and a high of 50. Tuesday likely starting with some areas of fog, then sunny, high 48. Mostly sunny and breezy on Wednesday, high 48. With the clear skies on Tuesday and Wednesday, we will start off with freezing temperatures in the low 30s.

We have no First Alert Weather Days planned for the next 7 days. However if you have travel plans over the Cascades over the next few days be prepared for snowy roads. We are looking at 6-10 inches of snow down to 2,500′ just today and even more for the weekend.

