Sewage overflow reaches Fanno Creek in SW Portland; People told to avoid waterway

FILE - SW Portland homes fill with water after torrential rain storm Monday afternoon.
FILE - SW Portland homes fill with water after torrential rain storm Monday afternoon.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People are asked to avoid contact with Fanno Creek in southwest Portland after sewage overflowed into the waterway Wednesday, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.

At about 10 a.m., crews responded to a sewage overflow caused by heavy rain near Southwest Sunset Boulevard and Southwest Richardson Street. It was stopped shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Environmental workers said about 3,000 gallons overflowed from a property cleanout on Southwest Sunset, ran down the street, into a stormwater inlet, which then led to an unnamed creek that flows into Fanno Creek.

Warning signs were posted near Southwest Sunset and Southwest Richardson, and people are asked to avoid contact with Fanno Creek downstream of Southwest Dosch Road and Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway for at least two days.

Environmental Services asked people to follow these tips to prevent clogs in homes and businesses and to prevent sewage overflows:
  • Never pour grease down drains: Collect grease, oil, and fat in a can and then into the garbage. Grease that is liquid when poured down drains will become solid in pipes.
  • Only flush human waste and toilet paper (wet wipes are NOT flushable).
  • Don’t put anything down storm drains, which are intended for rainfall only.

In the case of a sewer overflow, contact the City of Portland’s 24/7 hotline: 503-823-1700.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

