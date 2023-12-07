Some Camp Kalama residents stay at park despite flooding

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Camp Kalama RV Park is nestled right next to the Kalama River, which was overflowing and caused most of the park to flood after days-long rainfall.

“It’s a little scary because you never know how fast water is going to start flowing,” Karley Davis, who lives at Camp Kalama, said. “This morning though it was like a full flowing river in the roadway, so it’s faded quite a bit in the last four or five hours.”

Some people at Camp Kalama chose to leave Tuesday night and Wednesday morning but others like Davis decided to stay.

She said the sheriff’s office and Camp Kalama staff were warning residents about the rising water and offered them other places to stay in the meantime.

“We’ve just been assessing it, assessing the flow, assessing the tides and we think we’re a little higher up than most of the other trailers, so we’ve been kind of monitoring it,” Davis said. “The water hasn’t touched any of our cars yet or our trailer so we’ve been sticking it out.”

She said in the three years she’s lived there, she’s never seen flooding like this.

“Definitely living here it’s something we talk about every year and that they prepare us for,” she said. “Whenever there’s high rainfall, we expect it and we just kind of keep our eyes open and watch out for our neighbors.”

