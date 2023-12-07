Around the House NW
Suspect, victims in apparent Vancouver 5-person murder-suicide named

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The victims in an apparent five-person murder-suicide on Sunday have been identified by investigators.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is believed to be 64-year-old Stuart K. Rouse.

Law enforcement responded about 1 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 11500 block of Northeast 92nd Street in the Orchards Neighborhood on a welfare check request.

A person had reported receiving a text message from one of the family members that said they had “harmed others” at the house, according to deputies.

When deputies arrived, they tried to contact the people inside the house but did not get a response. Because of the report of possible harm to others and a possible firearm in the house, deputies requested backup from a tactical team.

Using a flying drone, deputies determined several people looked like they were dead inside. At that point, tactical teams and emergency medics entered the house and found five people dead from gunshot wounds.

On Thursday, the CCSO announced the four victims have been identified as 62-year-old Cristina S. Rouse, 57-year-old Ronald E. Rouse, 33-year-old Kristina T. Rouse and 19-year-old Melissa A. Rouse.

Deputies said the deaths appeared to be murder-suicide with a firearm, with the suspect dead along with what appears to be the suspect’s wife, their two adult daughters, and the suspect’s adult brother.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

