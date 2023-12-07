Tillamook County declares state of emergency due to flood damage

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KPTV) - The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency after the region was hammered by heavy rains, causing major damage to the county’s infrastructure.

In a 72-hour period, Tillamook was hit with six to seven inches of rain in most areas. That led to rising waters and flooded rivers, and there is still a threat for more landslides.

Several roads have been washed out, including Miami Foley Road. It’s now closed, and the Tillamook County Public Works Office estimates it won’t reopen until Dec. 21.

The southbound lanes of Sandlake Road are closed where part of the road collapsed, near the intersection of McPhillips Drive. The Public Works Office did not give a reopening estimate, but say drivers should take Highway 101 to Pacific City.

All rivers along the coast have now dropped back below flood stage, but even with that good news and lighter rain, the County Board of Commissioners says the damage is expected to continue beyond Thursday.

The coast will see on and off showers Thursday, with much lower rainfall totals and gusty winds. There is also the possibility of thunderstorms, which could bring brief periods of heavy rain.

