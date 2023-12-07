USGS measures Portland waterways amid first major rainfall of the season.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s the first major rainfall of the season, and the United States Geological Survey is on the move, as crews have been measuring the various waterways around the state and our region this week.

At the Crystal Springs Creek in South Portland, a USGS crew lowered a sensor into the water on Wednesday.

“We’ve got some equipment that we’re going to get into the stream and it’s going to measure the stream flow which is the cubic feet per second in the water, and we’re also taking note of other things like the stage of the water, how high it is,” said Hydraulic Technician Vanessa Rodgers.

They then upload that data onto the USGS website, which shows that at Crystal Springs Creek, the water rose about three inches at its highest point between Monday and Wednesday this week.

In the Willamette River, it’s been about a foot and a half increase.

That information is crucial for environmental and public safety agencies.

“Data could be used to measure the flow and the height of the river for safety purposes,” Rodgers said. “In some areas, it’s useful for letting water in and out of dams, in other places maybe just keeping track of it for habitat reasons and restoration.”

The water hasn’t been this high since spring, and measurements like this only happen a couple of times a year when risks are higher.

You can find data for waterways across the Portland region and the state on their website here: USGS Current Water Data for Oregon

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.