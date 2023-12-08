Around the House NW
1 driver in custody, 2nd wanted after shots fired between cars, road chase, crash in N Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One driver is in custody and another is wanted by police after a “dispute” between two cars with reports of gunfire in north Portland on Friday, according to a police spokesperson.

Just before 11:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a disturbance with a weapon around North Lombard Street and North Hurst Avenue. Police said they found more than “half a dozen” shell casings in the area.

Police said their initial investigation determined the two drivers had been involved in a chase, with one or both drivers firing shots at the other car. The cars eventually crashed near Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Cleveland Avenue.

One driver was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital in police custody, where they are expected to recover. Police are still looking for the second driver, they said.

A third, uninvolved driver was also involved in the incident, but police said they were unhurt.

One or two parked cars may also have been damaged, and a telephone pole was broken off at the base:

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. This story will be updated as more information is released.

