Another weekend soaker on the way

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The sun breaks were a nice little change Friday! Some metro area locations picked up trace amounts of rainfall from the spotty showers this morning, but we’ve seen dry conditions and partly cloudy skies ever since. Portland area temperatures will top out in the upper 40s.

In case you were keeping track-- we did not take the top spot for wettest first week of December on record in Portland, but we came in at a close second with 5.63″ of rain December 1-7. Wow!

It’s back to rainy weather tomorrow as another Pineapple Express takes aim at the region. Plan on steady rain all day Saturday and cooler temperatures. Tomorrow might be one of those days where we hit our high temperature late at night as stronger southerly gusts will bring us warmer air overnight and early Sunday. Some models have the rain tapering off Sunday afternoon, while others keep it pretty wet through the day Sunday. Either way, we’re looking at another soaker of a weekend with an expected 1-2 inches of rain in the valley and 3-5 inches in the mountains.

Monday through Wednesday next week will be dry! There’s a slight shower chance Wednesday night into Thursday morning, then we’re back to likely dry weather through Friday. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday will feature a chilly east wind, so it’ll be gusty around the mouth of the Gorge those days.

No freezing overnight temperatures are expected over the next week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.