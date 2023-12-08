Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Cat named Spirit adopted by officer after being found at airport

Spirit the cat is now acclimating to house life after being rescued from an airport's...
Spirit the cat is now acclimating to house life after being rescued from an airport's long-term parking lot.(Allegheny County Police Department via Facebook)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) - A stray cat is getting all the love at their long-term home after being found in the long-term parking lot of an airport.

The cat, now called Spirit, was initially found by an airport employee who contacted the Allegheny County Police Department, according to the police department.

Officers were able to catch Spirit and quickly realized she was malnourished and in need of veterinary care.

One of the officers, Officer Edward Watts, volunteered to take Spirit in and get her the care she needed.

It was discovered that Spirit had underlying health issues, but Allegheny police said she is now expected to make a full recovery and is acclimating well to her new home with Officer Watts’ family.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of man found in Johnson Creek say 40-year-old Sean Struckman had ‘huge heart,’ loved...
Family of man found in Johnson Creek say he had ‘huge heart,’ loved making people laugh
Five found dead in apparent murder-suicide.
Suspect, victims in apparent Vancouver 5-person murder-suicide named
Wx Blog
Unusually wet first week of December, plus ANOTHER Pineapple Express ahead this weekend
Police on scene of shooting in Sumner neighborhood
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in NE Portland
Clark County bridge closes due to flooding
Flooding closes Clark County bridges north of Vancouver

Latest News

Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father,...
Actor Ryan O’Neal dies at 82
Toledo police lights
Man found dead in Longview; Police investigating as murder
Ethan Crumbley stands with his attorneys Paulette Loftin, left, and Amy Hopp, Friday, Dec. 8,...
Michigan teen gets life in prison for Oxford High School attack
1 driver in custody, 2nd wanted after shots fired between cars, road chase, crash in N Portland
1 driver in custody, 2nd wanted after shots fired between cars, road chase, crash in N Portland
The nurse, identified as Janice Allison, 61, died on Oct. 25. T
Death of nurse allegedly pushed by patient investigated as homicide, police say