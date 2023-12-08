Comcast partners with local company to provide tech, internet for low-income Mult. Co. residents

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An internet connection is crucial to start a business, receive education, and connect with friends and family, but many low-income residents in Multnomah County don’t have that benefit.

Comcast has partnered with the Mt. Hood Cable Regulatory Commission to provide a $2 million grant to Free Geek, a local organization that specializes in recycling technology.

Free Geek will use the funds to provide computers, internet connection, and tech education to local community members in need. A variety of nonprofit partners will help connect those services to the people who need them most.

Anahi Galindo has already benefitted from those services through her local Latina support organization in southeast Portland, Guerreras Latinas.

After Galindo was let go from her job due to complications with her maternity leave, she decided she wanted to start something for herself. Through her business, ‘Let’s Bee Kreative’, she sells personalized items like t-shirts, cups, and blankets, to feed the creativity she’s always enjoyed.

But when she first launched the business, there were a few major roadblocks.

“When I first started with my business, I didn’t have access to internet or a computer,” Galindo said. “Since I never really needed a computer, I never really had internet so I had to go to the library to access both of them, and I had a really hard time for the first two months.”

With the grant money, Guerreras Latinas organizers were able to connect Galindo with a laptop and internet connection - completely free.

“I’m able to answer emails, or when a client requires a specific image, I’m able to make that image for them easily, not having to go out or anything like that,” Galindo said.

Free Geek’s Executive Director Juan Muro said they are advancing digital technology through what they call ‘digital adoption.’

“That means each individual that we engage with has everything they need digitally and understand how to use it, to be able to advance economically in society,” Muro said.

They also offer classes, making sure people can understand how to use their new tech to improve their lives.

“There’s a recent report by the National Skills Coalition, that increasing people’s digital skills can lead to a potential of a 23% increase in earnings,” said Marion Haynes, the vice president of external affairs for Comcast Pacific Northwest Region. “So it’s really significant for telehealth, connecting with friends and family, for education and for economic opportunity and we want to support that in the communities that we serve.”

She said Comcast has been working in the digital equity space for the past 10 years.

Free Geek hopes to provide more than 3,000 people with computers in the next year.

To learn more, follow this link to visit the Free Geek website

