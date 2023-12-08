Crowd gathers to celebrate lighting of menorah in Pioneer Courthouse Square

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Thursday marked the beginning of Hannukah, which is celebrated by millions of members of the Jewish faith around the world.

In Portland, crowds gathered at Pioneer Courthouse Square to mark the festival of lights.

Rabbi Motti Wilhelm, who spoke at the event, said the last several months have included dark times for his community. He said the lighting of the menorah delivers a message that is just about as important as it can be for the world right now.

“A little light sheds a lot of darkness,” Wilhelm said, “and even in your darkest moments you can light a candle.”

Rabbi Eli Citron, who attended the event with his family, added the lighting symbolizes that “the night itself will become bright. Ultimately, there will be happiness and goodness and light. We have nothing to be afraid of. It’s such a powerful and inspiring message. That is what inspires everyone around here and my family.”

Hundreds gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square Thursday night to celebrate the start of Hanukkah. With a war going on overseas in Gaza involving Israel, many expressed that it’s a difficult time for their community. However, it’s also the reason why some say it’s so important to come together and celebrate.

“That’s really the story of Jewish life,” Wilhelm said. “In our most difficult moments, we celebrate Jewish survival.”

“It’s always important,” Elizabeth Steiner, an Oregon State Senator, expressed. “Especially in a place like Oregon where the Jewish community is smaller than in other parts of the country, for us to stand together and show up for each other.”

Before the event began, Wilhelm said he was concerned about what the turnout might look like. He said once everything started coming together, he was pleased with how many people came.

“We’ve had the largest turnout we’ve ever had,” which he believes symbolizes strength in their community.

“It’s important to stand up and say, ‘I’m proud of being Jewish,” Steiner added. “I’m honored to stand up and express my faith in a celebration like this.” Steiner agreed that it’s been a tough time, considering an increase in what she called rising anti-Semitism against her community, “especially since the Hamas terrorist invasion.”

Citron, who is also the director of the Jewish Student Center in Portland, said many have come to him and expressed that they’ve experienced hatred recently and are feeling alone.

“You come to an event like this,” Citron looked around, “and you see that is false. We have support. We have community. You are not alone. Even in one’s darkest days,” Wilhelm said, “and in the darkest spaces one can light a candle and that’s the message of Hannukah. All the people of the world should tap in because we all have a light within us.”

The event was briefly interrupted by two groups of protesters who were ushered out by on-site security.

