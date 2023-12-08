Family continues legacy of giving

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For nearly a century, Joseph Thomas lived a life of silent strength. As his three daughters remember, he was a man that led through his actions, if not his words.

“My dad said he didn’t need to talk; he lived with four women. There were times he would answer the phone and say, ‘Joe’s Hen House, which chick would you like to talk to.’”

An Oregon native, Joe graduated from Beaverton High School in the 1940s and went straight into the Navy and World War II. That led to a life of community service.

“He was still very quiet; you never knew he had all these things that he did; he would just do them.”

While working a full-time job as a Northwest Natural crew leader, Joe was, for decades, a volunteer firefighter. In fact, the last one to serve in the now-defunct Beaverton Fire Department. He and his wife helped canned food drives, raised money for the Ronald McDonald House, and he was very active in the Toy and Joy Makers, a firefighters nonprofit that is still going strong to this day.

“And that’s when people brought used and broken things, and the firemen throughout the year would work on the bikes and paint them and fix toys.”

On Christmas Eve, Joe would take his young daughters with him as he delivered toys to families in need.

“It made you realize, I think when you got to someone’s house, what they didn’t have and what we had.”

His giving spirit would continue for the rest of a long and healthy life. Even in his 90s, he still delivered food for Meals on Wheels until he finally fell ill in November, one month shy of his 97th birthday.

Before he passed away, I said, “Dad, you need to let go; it’s okay.” I said, “What are you waiting for?” And he opened one eye and he looked at me and said, “Christmas.”

He passed on November 9th, and while planning his memorial service, Joe’s daughters tried to think of a way to properly honor a man who lived to help others.

His daughter Sally said in lieu of flowers, lets have everyone bring a toy... and everyone did. This week, Joe’s daughters brought his gifts to FOX 12 Studios, knowing they will help brighten the holiday season for so many kids.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.