FITCOG holds annual meeting, discusses gun violence in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday, the Focus Intervention Team Community Oversight Group, also known as FITCOG, held it’s annual meeting at Portland Community College Cascade campus in North Portland.

FITCOG is responsible for selecting FIT members with the Portland Police Bureau, reviewing their training, and supervising their community engagement. They also suggest ways to decrease gun violence through prevention, intervention, and response.

The annual meeting serves as a platform for FITCOG to share their yearly progress.

“Gun violence has devastated the lives of way too many people in our community, particularly in recent years,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said. “As Mayor and Police Commissioner, it’s incumbent upon me to work with you to help find solutions.”

Wheeler said in 2021, he decided to take a different approach to the rise in gun violence. That became the Focused Intervention Team, also known as FIT.

“PPB and I recognized that in order for this to be successful, community had to have a meaningful partnership with the men and women in law enforcement,” Wheeler said. “To ensure that partnership was baked into the design FITCOG was actually designed before the Focused Intervention Team.”

Partnership was a sentiment echoed by Police Chief Bob Day.

“It really is tremendous,” Day said. “There is a need for enforcement in this conversation around gun violence, but there is also a critical need in a partnership with community engagement.”

Mike Myers, Portland’s Community Safety Transition Director, discussed the trends the city has seen in gun violence, starting with the uptick towards the end of 2019. He said no other city grew at the pace of gun violence compared to Portland and that’s when the decision to declare an emergency was made.

On July 21, 2022 Mayor Ted Wheeler announced an Emergency Declaration to address gun violence. He also announced and outlined a two-year plan called Safer Summer PDX.

“The shooting clusters are not happening in vibrant neighborhoods,” Myers said. “They’re happening in areas where we haven’t invested well.”

He looking at gun violence statistics, there were two major groups that stood out.

“50% of the gun violence problem is young Black men killing each other,” Myers said. “Whether they are involved in group violence or not, it’s about 50% of the gun violence problem. 30% of the gun violence problem is 35-50 year old white men that are usually houseless and usually connected to some other element of crime. Whether it’s gun trafficking, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, retail crime, auto theft, something else.”

He says they came up with a strategy to focus on those two areas.

“We work very closely with PPB partners and Street Services Coordination team,” Myers said. “We identify encampments that have gotten very large and out of control. We will go interact with those encampments, put outreach workers out there, and offer opportunities to go to shelter. Ultimately, we will move those camps. We move around 80-100 camps a week during this process.”

He noted the city’s Temporary Alternative Shelter Sites, which he says have worked. He said they have been able to move a handful of individuals from those sites into housing each week and hope to double their numbers in the coming weeks.

Myers also said gun violence is disproportionately affecting the Black community; while Black residents represent 6.5% of the city’s population, they make up 41% of gun violence victims.

He said community investments were made and that they have paid off, with more investments soon to be announced.

FITCOG members, like Dr. Gina Ronning, spoke at the meeting. Ronning spoke on formal recommendations the team has made to FIT.

“Lot of people know we are very much know for ShotSpotter,” Said Ronning, the Vice-Chairperson of the group. “The next proposal is an advanced community based learning program for FIT.”

FIT also spoke on “significant accomplishments” the team has done, such as recovering 130 guns linked to 42 shootings as well as 286 arrests.

