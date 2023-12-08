Around the House NW
FOX 12 Surprise Squad gives away Christmas trees

It’s that time of year when families are decorating their homes for the holidays and that means finding the perfect Christmas tree.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:49 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It's that time of year when families are decorating their homes for the holidays and that means finding the perfect Christmas tree.

This year, many Americans are having to deal with the rising cost of those trees with some costing $100 or more.

And so, in what’s become an annual tradition, the FOX 12 Surprise Squad teamed up with our friends at Les Schwab Tire Centers and brought the spirit of giving to one local tree farm.

