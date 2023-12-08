Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Man found dead in Longview; Police investigating as murder

Toledo police lights
Toledo police lights(WTVG)
By Anne Murphy
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Longview police are investigating a suspected homicide that occurred Friday near Commerce Avenue and Tennant Way.

At about 7:15 a.m., Longview Fire/EMS and police were dispatched to check the welfare of a man parked behind a Superior Tire.

When EMS arrived on the scene, they discovered the man was deceased.

The incident is being investigated as a murder by the Longview Police Department, Criminal Investigations Unit.

This is an ongoing investigation. The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of man found in Johnson Creek say 40-year-old Sean Struckman had ‘huge heart,’ loved...
Family of man found in Johnson Creek say he had ‘huge heart,’ loved making people laugh
Five found dead in apparent murder-suicide.
Suspect, victims in apparent Vancouver 5-person murder-suicide named
Wx Blog
Unusually wet first week of December, plus ANOTHER Pineapple Express ahead this weekend
Police on scene of shooting in Sumner neighborhood
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in NE Portland
Clark County bridge closes due to flooding
Flooding closes Clark County bridges north of Vancouver

Latest News

1 driver in custody, 2nd wanted after shots fired between cars, road chase, crash in N Portland
1 driver in custody, 2nd wanted after shots fired between cars, road chase, crash in N Portland
A person in Oregon has died from a Salmonella infection linked to cantaloupes, the third...
Oregonian dies from cantaloupe-linked Salmonella outbreak
Mt. Hood Meadows
Mt. Hood Meadows to open this weekend
Police on scene of shooting in Sumner neighborhood
Man killed by officers in NE Portland named