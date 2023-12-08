Man found dead in Longview; Police investigating as murder
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Longview police are investigating a suspected homicide that occurred Friday near Commerce Avenue and Tennant Way.
At about 7:15 a.m., Longview Fire/EMS and police were dispatched to check the welfare of a man parked behind a Superior Tire.
When EMS arrived on the scene, they discovered the man was deceased.
The incident is being investigated as a murder by the Longview Police Department, Criminal Investigations Unit.
This is an ongoing investigation. The story will be updated when more information becomes available.
