Man killed by officers in NE Portland named

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the man who died in an officer-involved shooting this week in northeast Portland.

Police responded just after 10 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a theft in progress on Northeast Marx, near Northeast 92nd Drive. Detectives said they later learned that someone who works in the area reported “theft of power” from a business.

After arriving at the scene, police said they learned a possible suspect might be inside of one of the several RVs parked on the road. Officers said they found the man and confronted him.

SEE ALSO: Woman guilty of manslaughter, assault after shooting man on Thanksgiving

Then, at some point, police said the encounter resulted in one officer shooting the man identified Friday as 27-year-old Isaac L. Seavey, who was then declared dead at the scene.

At 5 p.m., several hours after PPB officials spoke with reporters, police announced that they found a handgun near Seavey’s body.

Per standard practice, all involved officers have been placed on administrative leave and investigation into the shooting is underway.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.