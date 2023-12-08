Missing 17-year-old foster child believed to be in danger

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - 17-year-old foster child Jerrica Landin is missing and believed to be in danger.

The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division is asking the public to help find Landin, a child in foster care who went missing from Portland on Aug. 21. Landin is believed to be in danger.

Landin is 5′6″, 130 pounds, with reddish brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a heart on her neck below her right ear and often dyes her hair red, pink and purple.

ODHS is asking the public for help locating Landin, and to contact 911 or local law enforcement if they see her.

Landin may be in Portland or Eugene OR, or in Vancouver, Seattle, or Tri-Cities WA.

