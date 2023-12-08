Mt. Hood Meadows to open this weekend

MOUNT HOOD Ore. (KPTV) – Mt. Hood Meadows will open for the season this Saturday.

The outdoors destination announced a soft opening with the south-side lifts of Buttercup, Easy Rider, and Daisy in operation. The Ballroom Carpet, a conveyor for beginner and intermediate riders will also be running.

The opening follows nearly a foot of snowfall at Meadows since Wednesday night, in addition to some left over snow from the previous week.

“Our team has worked extremely hard preparing for the start of the season and we are very excited to open,” said Greg Pack, President and General Manager of Mt. Hood Meadows.

According to Mt. Hood Meadows, lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This will be the resort’s 56th year of operations.

