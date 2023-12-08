North Portland lighting store with various religious holiday displays vandalized

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local business owner is not letting an unfortunate event ruin their holiday spirit.

They had just completed a storefront display celebrating the holidays for everyone, but woke up to a broken window.

The owner is all about spreading joy. When people visit her store, she gives them a cartoon she draws, and calls “giggles.” So, she said she was surprised to see someone had thrown a rock at her store’s window.

“I’m known as the “Lightbulb Lady” because I light up lives,” Kay Newell said.

Newell is the owner of Sunlan Lighting in North Portland and has been lighting up the area for decades.

“We have color lights, party lights, string lights, and for the creative dude, we have parts and pieces so you can make your own fixtures,” Newell said.

Her store has been a fixture on North Mississippi Avenue, and she’s seen the neighborhood transform throughout the years.

“In 1995 to 2000, we were able to resurrect this neighborhood as a community,” Newell said.

Since then, she has always used her storefront windows to spread good cheer – especially during the holidays.

“There is a Jewish display here with the Hanukkah symbols, there is a Nativity set for the Christians, and a prayer rug and a picture of a gentleman saying his prayer for Ramadan and the Muslim community,” Newell said.

Thursday morning, she came into the store to find a rock had cracked a window, and it was all caught on camera. In the video, taken around 4:30 a.m., people can see a person riding a bike, stop in front of the store, then they throw a rock, before taking off.

Newell said she believes the store was targeted.

“I believe the window was shattered for either somebody’s dislike of either the Jewish community or the Muslim community.”

And although the damage will cost thousands of dollars to fix, she said she wants to shine a light on the positive.

“Honestly, there are more good people than there are bad,” Newell said. “We are so much better, working together we can solve the problems. And we’ll solve this one.”

She did file a police report. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

