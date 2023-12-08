Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

North Portland lighting store with various religious holiday displays vandalized

A local business owner is not letting an unfortunate event ruin their holiday spirit.
By Soyoung Kim
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:44 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local business owner is not letting an unfortunate event ruin their holiday spirit.

They had just completed a storefront display celebrating the holidays for everyone, but woke up to a broken window.

See Also: Family of man found in Johnson Creek say he had ‘huge heart,’ loved making people laugh

The owner is all about spreading joy. When people visit her store, she gives them a cartoon she draws, and calls “giggles.” So, she said she was surprised to see someone had thrown a rock at her store’s window.

“I’m known as the “Lightbulb Lady” because I light up lives,” Kay Newell said.

Newell is the owner of Sunlan Lighting in North Portland and has been lighting up the area for decades.

“We have color lights, party lights, string lights, and for the creative dude, we have parts and pieces so you can make your own fixtures,” Newell said.

Her store has been a fixture on North Mississippi Avenue, and she’s seen the neighborhood transform throughout the years.

“In 1995 to 2000, we were able to resurrect this neighborhood as a community,” Newell said.

Since then, she has always used her storefront windows to spread good cheer – especially during the holidays.

“There is a Jewish display here with the Hanukkah symbols, there is a Nativity set for the Christians, and a prayer rug and a picture of a gentleman saying his prayer for Ramadan and the Muslim community,” Newell said.

Thursday morning, she came into the store to find a rock had cracked a window, and it was all caught on camera. In the video, taken around 4:30 a.m., people can see a person riding a bike, stop in front of the store, then they throw a rock, before taking off.

Newell said she believes the store was targeted.

“I believe the window was shattered for either somebody’s dislike of either the Jewish community or the Muslim community.”

See Also: Take a ride on the Mount Hood Railroad Christmas Train

And although the damage will cost thousands of dollars to fix, she said she wants to shine a light on the positive.

“Honestly, there are more good people than there are bad,” Newell said. “We are so much better, working together we can solve the problems. And we’ll solve this one.”

She did file a police report. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five found dead in apparent murder-suicide.
Suspect, victims in apparent Vancouver 5-person murder-suicide named
Family of man found in Johnson Creek say 40-year-old Sean Struckman had ‘huge heart,’ loved...
Family of man found in Johnson Creek say he had ‘huge heart,’ loved making people laugh
Police on scene of shooting in Sumner neighborhood
Officer shoots, kills man suspected of stealing electricity in NE Portland
Clark County bridge closes due to flooding
Flooding closes Clark County bridges north of Vancouver
Prison bars
Multnomah County corrections deputies charged following in-custody deaths

Latest News

Gun violence in Portland
FITCOG holds annual meeting, discusses gun violence in Portland
Thursday marked the beginning of Hannukah, which is celebrated by millions of members of the...
Crowd gathers to celebrate lighting of menorah in Pioneer Courthouse Square
A local business owner is not letting an unfortunate event ruin their holiday spirit.
North Portland lighting store with various religious holiday displays vandalized
On Thursday, the Focus Intervention Team Community Oversight Group, also known as FITCOG, held...
FITCOG holds annual meeting, discusses gun violence in Portland