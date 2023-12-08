Around the House NW
Oregonian dies from cantaloupe-linked Salmonella outbreak

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:48 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person in Oregon has died from a Salmonella infection linked to cantaloupes, the third person to die from the outbreaking, the CDC said Thursday.

Since the last update on Nov. 30, 113 people were reported suffering from infections linked to the Salmonella outbreak, for a total of 230 people infected so far. Two people have died in Minnesota, and now one in Oregon, according to the CDC.

Health officials did not say where the person in Oregon lived.

Investigators say their interviews with sick people and lab tests continue to show that the infections are coming from cantaloupes.

What You Should Do:

  • Do not eat pre-cut cantaloupes if you don’t know whether Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupes were used.
  • Do not eat any recalled whole or pre-cut cantaloupe products.
  • Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the cantaloupe using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.
  • All cantaloupe recalls are listed on FDA’s cantaloupe recall website.

