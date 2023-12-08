Around the House NW
Quick and easy Christmas porch pots

A great way for you to bring that Christmas spirit to the outside of your home as well.
By Shauna Parsons
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:10 AM PST
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - If you are still decking the halls of your house for the holidays, we have a great way for you to bring that Christmas spirit to the outside of your home as well.

Farmington Gardens in Hillsboro shows how to make a beautiful porch pot that’s so simple and affordable, that you’ll want to do it yourself this weekend!

Farmington Gardens has great classes you can take to learn how to make all kinds of beautiful projects. If you’d like to check out the schedule, you can click the link here.

