Salem-Keizer Public Schools considers $31 million budget cuts to admin pay, staff, programs

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Leaders with Salem-Keizer Public Schools are proposing $31 million in budget cuts that could go into effect next year.

This comes amid what they call an ‘urgent’ need to balance their budget, as they have increased their staffing, but lost students over the past few years.

The second largest school district in the state (with around 38,000 students) shared a breakdown of their proposal, which would involve reducing some administrator salaries, putting a hold on certain student programs, and cutting dozens of staff positions.

$7 million of those cuts would come from reducing administrator salaries, reducing technology and vehicle purchases for the district, and reducing travel and trainings. $19 million would come from cutting the spending on school furniture and playground equipment, postponing new Career and Technical Education programs, and increasing rental costs for their facilities, which they expect to draw in $500,000 in revenue.

On Wednesday, they announced that staff reductions would be considered as part of their proposal, with 46 roles on the chopping block. That includes seven district-level administrator positions, 10 licensed positions (including five school nurses), and 29 classified positions.

Superintendent Andrea Castaneda told reporters on Thursday that early next week, the district plans to decide on the exact roles that might be reduced. Those in roles that have already been decided have received correspondence from the district about potential options, which could include moving into other roles within the district.

“People are as we speak in one-on-one conversations with supervisors and we’re sharing everything we can,” she said, admitting that there are still a few stages to get through before they know for sure what will happen to various roles.

Tyler Scialo-Lakeberg, the President of the Salem-Keizer Education Association, told Fox 12 over the phone that union members are ‘beyond upset.’

She said she was initially under the impression that the jobs that would be potentially cut in the budget process would not be student-facing, yet only seven of those 46 jobs are administrative positions.

“Only a handful of cuts came out of the district-level offices. Again, beyond shocked,” Scialo-Lakeberg said. “But we just got a 180, complete conflict of the messages and promises of not touching student-facing positions.”

She said the nurses who are already on staff are struggling with the current workload.

“Our nurses take care of all of those things, they have been running pretty ragged for years and that’s going to get even worse, which means some of our students won’t get the services they need during school hours,” Scialo-Lakeberg said.

Castaneda said the reduced number of nurses would still be above the average nurse-to-student ratio in the state.

“We are not eliminating the role of school nurses, but what we are doing is adjusting our nursing staffing level back to the 2020 level, adjusted for our current enrollment,” she said.

One Salem-Keizer parent who wanted to remain anonymous told Fox 12 that she worries that postponing the district’s new career and technical education programs will impact her child’s experience.

“It creates a lot of anxiety,” she said. “if some of those programs are taken away, and that kid was counting on that program, maybe things that they were relying on for their future after high school, for college and things like that…I mean, that’s devastating for a kid.”

Under the proposal, the base salaries for 63 district staff members would be frozen for all of next year, and the superintendent has said she will invest $30,000 of her personal salary into students and staff- but some feel it just doesn’t go far enough.

“For years, our district has made poor choices in the way they’ve spent money,” Scialo-Lakeberg said. “However, we also believe there’s plenty of money to right the situation, but it means a re-prioritization of how we spend money and where our resources go.”

If the school board approves those reductions during the budget process next spring, those jobs would be cut next July ahead of the 2024-2025 school year.

