Start of the Rip City Remix second homestand

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The second homestand for Rip City’s new G-League basketball team tipped off Thursday night at the University of Portland.

The Remix spinning the win over Stockton with a familiar name who was throwing it down on the Kings -- Moses Brown, the 7′2″ center was assigned to the Remix the morning of the game on his trail of development to eventually stick in the NBA after bouncing around six cities in four years to return to where it all started, in Rip City.

“I’m fortunate to have a great group of guys to coach whether we have extra bodies or fewer bodies,” said Jim Moran, Rip City Remix Head Coach.

First-year G-League Head Coach Moran was a longtime Portland assistant under Terry Stotts.

“We are kind of all over the place this week, we had ten guys for a practice, then we had 8, then we had 7 and a half, coaches were out there and then we show up today and we got four Blazers, so this is what it is,” Moran said.

What is special are games like this when four NBA guys get some run with the Remix -- Blazers’ 2023 2nd round draft pick Rayan Rupert is a 19-year-old from France who is savoring his reps and seasoning in the G-League during this off night for the Trail Blazers.

“I got no day off,” said Rupert. “I went to the G-League, go back to the NBA, G-League, NBA but it’s a great experience. Sometimes I am a little bit tired but that’s great.”

While the Blazers host Dallas on Friday night, this evening was about serving the Rip City youth like Rupert up on the bluff.

“The addition of Idou Badji helps him because that’s two guys who speak French,” Moran said. “I joke around with them I said, if you guys mess up a pick and roll, you better start speaking French because if there is a delay with the English, let’s flip it!”

Rookies and vets intermix with the Remix.

“You don’t look too far ahead at the calendar, but I kind of had my eye on this one because I knew they were in town and we were in town, so on those off nights, if they can get some extra run here and get to kind of work on their craft and get those live reps, it is very valuable for them,” Moran said.

Former Blazer Moe Harkless spent four of his ten NBA years in the City of Roses but did not play on this night on his trail back to the league after hip surgery in January.

