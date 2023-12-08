Turning drier Friday

Good morning!

We continue to see a few showers this morning. We will likely see a couple showers pass through until lunchtime. Beyond that we should become drier into the afternoon with skies clearing a little and getting a little sunshine before it sets this evening. This evening will remain dry before the next wet system arrives tomorrow. Before we dry out, we’ll also continue to see some snow falling into the Cascades. Roads are snowy through the passes, and another 1-3″ is possible through this morning. However, mountain snow will come to an end and we will see better roads likely this afternoon through the passes. High temperatures today are expected to be in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow morning might start dry early, but then rain will move in and we’ll see a rainy day. Expect light rain to moderate rain through the day and chilly temperatures. Highs will only be in the mid 40s for most. The rain is likely to continue into Sunday, before tapering off in the afternoon. WE’ll see some warmer temperatures on Sunday too. The wet system will likely bring just a little bit of snow to the mountain, with only another 1-2″.

By Monday, we should be mostly dry and temperatures will sit right around average for the rest of the week. Dry conditions should continue for a few days. The next chance of a shower could come sometime Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. We’ll be watching for that. Otherwise, expect a chillier east wind in the middle of the week and some sunnier skies.

