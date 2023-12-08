Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Turning drier Friday

12-8-23
12-8-23(KPTV)
By Drew Reeves
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:58 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning!

We continue to see a few showers this morning. We will likely see a couple showers pass through until lunchtime. Beyond that we should become drier into the afternoon with skies clearing a little and getting a little sunshine before it sets this evening. This evening will remain dry before the next wet system arrives tomorrow. Before we dry out, we’ll also continue to see some snow falling into the Cascades. Roads are snowy through the passes, and another 1-3″ is possible through this morning. However, mountain snow will come to an end and we will see better roads likely this afternoon through the passes. High temperatures today are expected to be in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow morning might start dry early, but then rain will move in and we’ll see a rainy day. Expect light rain to moderate rain through the day and chilly temperatures. Highs will only be in the mid 40s for most. The rain is likely to continue into Sunday, before tapering off in the afternoon. WE’ll see some warmer temperatures on Sunday too. The wet system will likely bring just a little bit of snow to the mountain, with only another 1-2″.

By Monday, we should be mostly dry and temperatures will sit right around average for the rest of the week. Dry conditions should continue for a few days. The next chance of a shower could come sometime Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. We’ll be watching for that. Otherwise, expect a chillier east wind in the middle of the week and some sunnier skies.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five found dead in apparent murder-suicide.
Suspect, victims in apparent Vancouver 5-person murder-suicide named
Family of man found in Johnson Creek say 40-year-old Sean Struckman had ‘huge heart,’ loved...
Family of man found in Johnson Creek say he had ‘huge heart,’ loved making people laugh
Police on scene of shooting in Sumner neighborhood
Officer shoots, kills man suspected of stealing electricity in NE Portland
Clark County bridge closes due to flooding
Flooding closes Clark County bridges north of Vancouver
Prison bars
Multnomah County corrections deputies charged following in-custody deaths

Latest News

Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.
First Alert Thursday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (12/7)
7 day
Mainly dry Friday, then wet again this weekend
Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Thursday, December 7, 2023.
First Alert Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (12/7)
7-day forecast
Rain at times with some gusty winds