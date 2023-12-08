Unusually wet first week of December, plus ANOTHER Pineapple Express ahead this weekend

The good news? It didn’t rain the entire day today. Still, we picked up more showers mixed with a few sunny spots. As of 9pm, we’re basically tied for the wettest first week of December in Portland. So yes, it IS significantly wetter than normal so far this month.

Of course the middle of the metro area is typically the driest area...a foot or even more than 20″ of rain has fallen in the mountains around us. Some of that mountain precipitation was in the form of snow the first two days of the month.

We get a brief break tomorrow as a new batch of subtropical moisture gathers in the eastern Pacific

By Saturday the “pineapple connection” is complete with a tremendous flow of moisture aimed right at the Pacific Northwest

This time the flow is straight west to east, which maximizes upslope flow into the Coast and Cascade ranges. The result is another heavy rain event on top of the fresh snow falling above 3,000′ this evening. We will see less than 24 hours of moderate/heavy rain starting midday Saturday which should keep totals from going extreme. Still, another 1-2″ rain in the lowlands and 3-5″ in the mountains!

The evening WRF-GFS just came in with similar heavy totals; 1.50-2.50″ in the lowlands.

There is no sign that this warm-ish pattern goes away in the next 10 days. Take a look at the 500mb heights and anomaly for the next 15 days from the ECMWF ensemble control run. Warm colors mean higher than normal heights. In these areas weather systems tend to fall apart moving through the upper level (high pressure) ridge or just limp through the ridge as a warm/wet event. No cold storms, huge snowfall in the mountains, or anything close to low elevation snow/cold. We tend to be drier than normal in this pattern, although just one weak atmospheric river slipping through the ridge (this weekend) can bring lots of rain

(kptv)

SUMMARY

There’s NO sign of an arctic blast or low elevation snow for the next 1-2 weeks. In general the region remains warmer than normal

Don’t bother putting your snow tires on if you live west of the Cascades in the lowlands. I don’t have plans to put mine on yet either

Friday will be pleasant, but we’ve got a soaking wet Saturday plus Sunday morning on the way. Sunday PM could be drier/dry

Another 1.50-2.50″ rain falls in the lower elevations during that time

After 6-10″ new snow in the Cascades tonight, 3-6″ rain falls Saturday afternoon through Sunday up there

I doubt we’ll see widespread terrain available at ski areas at least through the 15th. Plan on limited skiing for at least another week.

We discussed all of this in GREAT detail during Episode #80 of our First Alert Weather podcast today. You can enjoy it in video or audio form here, or in your favorite feed https://www.kptv.com/podcasts/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.