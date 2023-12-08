Around the House NW
Woman guilty of manslaughter, assault after shooting man on Thanksgiving

41-year-old Justin Lee Williams
41-year-old Justin Lee Williams(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:31 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Multnomah County jury found a woman guilty of manslaughter and assault on Thursday after a man was shot in 2022 on Thanksgiving, according to court records.

Barbara Marie Michelle was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and DUI. She was found not guilty of second-degree murder.

On Nov. 24, 2022 shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to the 8700 block of North Lombard Street on the report of a shooting. They found a man, identified as 41-year-old Justin Lee Williams, suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

Williams was taken to the hospital, where he died two days later.

Meanwhile, officers responded to a nearby car crash, where they found and arrested then-43-year-old Michelle. She was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on one count of first-degree assault in connection with domestic violence. After Williams died, homicide was added to Michelle’s charges.

Michelle is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12.

