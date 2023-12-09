Around the House NW
19-year-old arrested after rollover crash kills 1 teen, injures 2nd in Washington Co.

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:14 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested after a single-car crash in Washington County on Friday killed one teenage passenger and seriously injured a second, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shortly after 9 p.m., deputies responded to the crash on Southwest River Road, south of Southwest Farmington Road. They determined the driver was speeding when he lost control on a curve. The car rolled over and smashed through a chain link fence.

The driver, Jesse Granados-Villegas, suffered minor injuries. The car had two teenage passengers who were related to Granados-Villegas. One was declared dead at the scene and another suffered “severe injuries,” deputies said.

Both Granados-Villegas and the injured passenger were taken to a local hospital.

After Granados-Villegas was treated for his injuries, he was arrested for second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving and driving under the influence of marijuana. He was lodged at the Washington County Jail.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

