72-year-old gets prison for sexually abusing 2 children in Washington County

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 72-year-old man was sentenced to just over eight years in prison by a Washington County judge on Thursday, according to the county DA’s office.

Timothy Irwin Meeker was sentenced to 100 months in prison for first-degree sexual abuse after he pleaded guilty on Nov. 3.

According to the DA’s office, Meeker sexually abused two children.

In 2018, a young girl told her mother that Meeker had sexually abused her. She was seen by medical experts at CARES Northwest but was unable to give them any details due to her young age. Meeker denied the abuse and “investigators were unable to proceed,” according to the DA’s office.

In 2022, a second victim told family members and experts at CARES Northwest that Meeker had abused them multiple times over several years. Family members confronted Meeker, and he admitted to the abuse.

He will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections where he will begin to serve his sentence.

