Another wet weekend is on tap

Snow levels will rise, and rain will again, melt the new snow.
Wet weekend ahead
Wet weekend ahead(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:48 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ve had two dry days in a row. Later this morning we expect that to change with a second atmospheric river shifting toward us. This one will have plenty of steady rain today but with cooler temperatures, unlike last week. This round should only last a couple of days, most likely finishing up tomorrow and not lasting into Monday. We’re looking at another inch or two from the valley to the coast, and with the snow level rising it will be back to rain on the mountain. This sadly means the snow we just received up there will, again, be melted away. Our next dry streak will be longer, at least Monday through Wednesday. Our next chance for showers begins late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. But that’s all we have right now. It will be back to dry Friday through our extended forecast.

Today will be our coldest day this week in the mid-40s. It will be in the low 50s while the Pineapple Express is impacting us, and then it’s back to the upper 40s through the rest of the week. Although chillier than we’ve been, that is on target with average for the second week of December. Overnight will be warmer than average with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s most of the week.

