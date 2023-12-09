Audit finds Multnomah Co. Library employees suffer threats, harassment, short staffing

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County released an audit conducted after several county library employees reported feeling unsafe at work and issues with short staffing.

Employees say there have been many changes after the pandemic, including lower staffing levels in neighborhood libraries which contribute to reduced services, poor morale and safety concerns.

The audit also says employees have dealt with violent incidents from patrons, say they don’t feel valued and need support to maintain a welcoming space for the public. The report details things like nudity, threats and sexual harassment.

Per the report, there were more than 2,000 incidents across all 19 libraries in 2022.

The Central Library has the highest number of incident reports. Manuel Arellano, who has worked for the library for 16 years, says these incidents have impacted the public.

“You can hear people, patrons, coming to the library to look for a quiet place,” Arellano said. “That is not there anymore.”

Employees have reported an increase in incidents involving weapons and drug use. Examples include, a patron who made threatening comments and told staff he had a knife when asked to put on a mask, incidents involving public nudity and sexual harassment, some unreported, a patron who made hateful comments about transgender people while carrying a knife, and a patron evaded security during closing and hid within the library overnight while carrying large knives.

“We are here to help our coworkers, and to give the society at least a daytime shelter,” Arellano said. “We are not equipped, and we may not be equipped to attend their needs and that is just a reality that we have to accept.”

Through union negotiations, the person-in-charge (PIC) role and its associated security responsibilities will change to a voluntary “opt-in” model. The PIC is a Library employee who serves as the primary responder to security incidents.

“Our coworkers now have the option to say yes, or no to be a person-in-charge - something that they didn’t have in the past.”

Multnomah County Library released a statement below:

“Multnomah County Library welcomes the recommendations and the fact finding shown in the Office of Multnomah County Auditor’s Library work environment audit. The library is committed to creating safe and welcoming work environments and public spaces. Multnomah County Library will implement each of the Auditors’ recommendations, and we have requested further assistance to do so in some cases.

Multnomah County Library, like other urban public libraries and public-facing institutions, is working to effectively address challenging conditions, including those that result from the housing crisis and systemic issues of inadequate behavioral health and substance use resources.

We understand and commit to the course of continuous improvement and action recommended in this audit. Multnomah County Library will keep working hard to be the library system its community needs and deserves, with its talented and dedicated staff at the heart of everything it does.

The library will respectfully refrain from further statements until the Board of County Commissioners has a chance to consider and comment about the audit’s findings in a public setting December 12.”

The auditor’s office proposed several recommendations to rebuild trust. Those include set security protocols that comply with Oregon OSHA rules, determine common incidents and ways to prevent or respond to those, and increase support for employees after incidents.

The audit will be presented to the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

