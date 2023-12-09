Around the House NW
Body found after fire in Vancouver hotel room

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:46 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A person was found dead after a fire in a Vancouver hotel room Saturday morning, according to the Clark County Fire District 6.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the Inn at Salmon Creek at 11901 Northeast Highway 99 after the report of a fire in a room.

There was no smoke visible from the outside, and firefighters quickly extinguished the flames inside one room. Once done, they found a person’s body.

SEE ALSO: 19-year-old arrested after rollover crash kills 1 teen, injures 2nd in Washington Co.

The Medical Examiner was called to identify the person and determine how they died. The Clark County Fire Marshal’s office is also investigating the cause of the fire.

No further details are available at this time. This story will be updated when more information is released.

