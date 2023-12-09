Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Group rallies for Palestine at Portland City Hall

A group gathered outside of Portland City Hall on Friday as part of a nationwide day of action.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:03 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A group gathered outside of Portland City Hall on Friday as part of a nationwide day of action.

See Also: Portlanders show support for both Palestine and Israel amid ongoing conflict

The group rallied to demand a permanent ceasefire along with the end of the siege on Gaza. The protestors also demanded an end to U.S. aid to Israel and freedom for all Palestinian political prisoners.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of man found in Johnson Creek say 40-year-old Sean Struckman had ‘huge heart,’ loved...
Family of man found in Johnson Creek say he had ‘huge heart,’ loved making people laugh
Five found dead in apparent murder-suicide.
Suspect, victims in apparent Vancouver 5-person murder-suicide named
Wx Blog
Unusually wet first week of December, plus ANOTHER Pineapple Express ahead this weekend
Police on scene of shooting in Sumner neighborhood
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in NE Portland
Clark County bridge closes due to flooding
Flooding closes Clark County bridges north of Vancouver

Latest News

A group gathered outside of Portland City Hall on Friday as part of a nationwide day of action.
Group rallies for Palestine at Portland City Hall
FILE
Man charged with shooting, killing sister’s boyfriend while making 911 call in Cowlitz Co.
KPTV file image
Vancouver couple accused of starving, beating 8-year-old grandson, burning him with cigarettes
1 driver in custody, 2nd wanted after shots fired between cars, road chase, crash in N Portland
1 driver in custody, 2nd wanted after shots fired between cars, chase, crash in N Portland