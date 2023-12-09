Group rallies for Palestine at Portland City Hall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A group gathered outside of Portland City Hall on Friday as part of a nationwide day of action.

The group rallied to demand a permanent ceasefire along with the end of the siege on Gaza. The protestors also demanded an end to U.S. aid to Israel and freedom for all Palestinian political prisoners.

