Man charged with shooting, killing sister’s boyfriend while making 911 call in Cowlitz Co.

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:44 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is charged with shooting and killing his sister’s boyfriend in Woodland, Wash. on Thursday, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6 p.m., 36-year-old Corey Allen Raymond called 911 saying another man in the home was intoxicated and threatening him. About four minutes into the call, Raymond told dispatch that he had shot the man.

When officers arrived at the house in the 1100 block of South Pekin Road, they found the second man dead at the scene. He was later identified as 27-year-old David Austin Pfleger.

During an initial investigation, deputies learned Pfleger was dating Raymond’s sister, and all three people lived at the home. Only Raymond and Pfleger were at the home at the time of the shooting, deputies said.

On the recording of the 911 call made by Raymond, deputies say they did not hear Pfleger make any direct threats to Raymond during the call, and Raymond told dispatch that Pfleger was not armed. Meanwhile, Raymond was recorded as saying, “This f------ psycho needs to f------ die,” and, “Let’s f------ do this,” seconds before telling dispatch that he had shot Pfleger.

Detectives say Raymond told them Pfleger had tried to take the phone while he was making the 911 call, and he shoved Pfleger to the ground. Then, as Pfleger began to get up, Raymond shot him three times in the torso with a Ruger .380 pistol he had been carrying in his pocket. Detectives say Raymond told them that he hadn’t wanted Pfleger to know he was armed.

Raymond also told detectives that he did not want Pfleger living in the home with him, and “indicated” he did not like the other man, according to deputies.

Raymond was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail and charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

