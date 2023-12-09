Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

New Safe Rest village opens in Hillsboro

Washington County and the City of Hillsboro unveiled its new safe rest village for those experiencing homelessness during an event on Friday.
By Connor McCarthy
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:34 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County and the City of Hillsboro unveiled its new safe rest village for those experiencing homelessness during an event on Friday.

The village is located on Southwest 17th Avenue in Hillsboro where a similar, temporary, safe rest pod village used to stand. Made out of Conestoga Huts, the pods were moved to a new location in Cornelius.

See Also: Safe Rest Village report shows promising data, Portland neighbors say there’s still issues

Now 30 pallet homes will provide permanent shelter for more than 30 people.

Jeremy Toevs is the Executive Director for Open Door HousingWorks, the non-profit chosen to run the village.

“This is the first step in people working towards housing,” Toevs said. “While they’re here, we’re caring for them and helping them access permanent supportive housing or affordable housing.”

The pallet homes have electrical outlets, heating, and cooling for residents. Toevs said the location of the safe rest village is also ideal because it meets those experiencing homelessness where they’re at in the community.

“People are camping along Dairy Creek and other areas over by the railroad tracks,” Toevs said. “We want to provide services where people want to be and that’s this area right here.”

The construction of the village cost around half of a million dollars. It was funded by one of Governor Tina Kotek’s homelessness emergency executive orders she signed earlier this year. The governor made a surprise visit Friday to see how the money was spent.

“This is exactly what we needed to see when I declared the emergency declaration around homelessness statewide,” Kotek said.

See Also: 1 driver in custody, 2nd wanted after shots fired between cars, road chase, crash in N Portland

Operating costs will be funded by the metro supportive housing services tax. Toevs said the Hillsboro community will start seeing their tax dollars at work addressing the homeless crisis.

“It isn’t just a safe place to stay or a warm place to stay but they’re going to get connected to other things,” Toevs said. “That is the goal.”

The safe rest village will officially open on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of man found in Johnson Creek say 40-year-old Sean Struckman had ‘huge heart,’ loved...
Family of man found in Johnson Creek say he had ‘huge heart,’ loved making people laugh
Five found dead in apparent murder-suicide.
Suspect, victims in apparent Vancouver 5-person murder-suicide named
Wx Blog
Unusually wet first week of December, plus ANOTHER Pineapple Express ahead this weekend
Police on scene of shooting in Sumner neighborhood
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in NE Portland
Clark County bridge closes due to flooding
Flooding closes Clark County bridges north of Vancouver

Latest News

Washington County and the City of Hillsboro unveiled its new safe rest village for those...
New Safe Rest village opens in Hillsboro
72-year-old Timothy Irwin Meeker gets just over eight years in prison for sexually abusing two...
72-year-old gets prison for sexually abusing 2 children in Washington County
Toledo police lights
Man found dead in Longview; Police investigating as murder
1 driver in custody, 2nd wanted after shots fired between cars, road chase, crash in N Portland
1 driver in custody, 2nd wanted after shots fired between cars, road chase, crash in N Portland