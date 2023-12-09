New Safe Rest village opens in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County and the City of Hillsboro unveiled its new safe rest village for those experiencing homelessness during an event on Friday.

The village is located on Southwest 17th Avenue in Hillsboro where a similar, temporary, safe rest pod village used to stand. Made out of Conestoga Huts, the pods were moved to a new location in Cornelius.

Now 30 pallet homes will provide permanent shelter for more than 30 people.

Jeremy Toevs is the Executive Director for Open Door HousingWorks, the non-profit chosen to run the village.

“This is the first step in people working towards housing,” Toevs said. “While they’re here, we’re caring for them and helping them access permanent supportive housing or affordable housing.”

The pallet homes have electrical outlets, heating, and cooling for residents. Toevs said the location of the safe rest village is also ideal because it meets those experiencing homelessness where they’re at in the community.

“People are camping along Dairy Creek and other areas over by the railroad tracks,” Toevs said. “We want to provide services where people want to be and that’s this area right here.”

The construction of the village cost around half of a million dollars. It was funded by one of Governor Tina Kotek’s homelessness emergency executive orders she signed earlier this year. The governor made a surprise visit Friday to see how the money was spent.

“This is exactly what we needed to see when I declared the emergency declaration around homelessness statewide,” Kotek said.

Operating costs will be funded by the metro supportive housing services tax. Toevs said the Hillsboro community will start seeing their tax dollars at work addressing the homeless crisis.

“It isn’t just a safe place to stay or a warm place to stay but they’re going to get connected to other things,” Toevs said. “That is the goal.”

The safe rest village will officially open on Monday.

